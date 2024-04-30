Why would anyone trust the new AI Safety and Security Board?

Today, most techies accept full-blown wokeness as long as they get to keep their hands on the controls. And most wokies accept technologization so long as they run the controls. This is the circular logic behind the Department of Homeland Security’s new AI Safety and Security Board. Remember when Elon Musk renamed X’s discredited trust and safety team to just “safety”? The new Woke Borg expansion pack installed by DHS is the Terminator of trust gaps.

To begin with, this is the bloated bureaucratic monstrosity run by Alejandro Mayorkas, whose botched impeachment amid the manufactured border crisis should have led to his swift dismissal. It’s hard to imagine which Americans bothered by his border performance would trust him to assemble an elite team to call the shots on how to automate our homeland security. But it’s almost as tricky to figure out who among those elites believes Mayorkas is dedicated to our nation’s security, automated or otherwise. If you were invited onto this board, what would you think its purpose really is?

Their arrival on the crowded scene of the new AI administrative state is proof that America is losing what Joe Biden calls “the battle for the soul of the nation.”

The answer is suggested by who made the cut. There’s Sam Altman, the sociopathic megalomaniac running OpenAI; Sundar Pichai, the man who turned Google into an also-ran company coasting on woke doodles and the fumes of prior innovations; and less bold-faced names who deserve a moment under the microscope:

Fei-Fei Li, co-director of Stanford’s Human-Centered Artificial Intelligence Institute, got her start with a Soros fellowship and swiftly rose up the academic ranks, cycling through top positions at Google Cloud when the company linked up with the Defense Department and landing a gig on Twitter’s board before Musk bid it bye-bye. With a coauthor, she warned that “AI’s influence continues to grow, but representation and inclusion of a diversity of researchers in the field does not,” demanding “structures that will support long-term, positive changes” from “early education… to the existing structures of power within academia, work cultures among current AI researchers, and gatekeeping functions of research publishing, to name a few levers of change.”

Alexandra Reeve Givens is the president and CEO of the Center for Democracy and Technology, a Beltway and Brussels-based international organization that boasts on its U.S. board one Katherine Maher, the NPR CEO recently revealed by Christopher Rufo to be a woke color revolutionary on loan, so to speak, from the intelligence community.

Maya Wiley, president and CEO of the Leadership Conference on Civil and Human Rights, still holds her position as senior vice president for social justice at the New School. She founded and ran the Center for Social Inclusion, a project bent on dismantling structural racism, and won the endorsement of Senator Elizabeth Warren (D-Mass.) and Rep. Alexandria Ocasio-Cortez (D-N.Y.) in her pandemic-era bid for New York City mayor.

And then there’s Nicol Turner Lee, senior fellow and director of the Brookings Institution’s Center for Technology Innovation. According to her Brookings bio, Lee “researches public policy designed to enable equitable access to technology across the U.S. and to harness its power to create change in communities across the world.” Brookings calls her “an expert on the intersection of race, wealth, and technology within the context of civic engagement, criminal justice, and economic development,” noting her previous role as vice president of the Multicultural Media, Telecom and Internet Council, “a national non-for-profit organization dedicated to promoting and preserving equal opportunity and civil rights in the mass media, telecommunications, and broadband industries.”

What do all these people and qualifications have to do with protecting our homeland security, you ask? While these teched-up wokies love to insist their iron fist is the only way to hold America together under the digital attack of foreign enemies trying to divide us, the reality is that America’s security is more seriously imperiled by their insistence on “reimagining” our form of government away from its constitutional origins and toward a compulsory social justice social credit system built to transform all Americans into people like them.

Such a system thrills to the opportunity to onboard dozens of millions of “newcomers” from south of the border, people with the least attachment to their country of recent arrival and the least resources to resist their terraforming into the Woke Borg’s administrative apparatus. It’s a system where those who oppose its new form of rule by people who can’t be voted in or out are reclassified from patriotic citizens into “domestic extremists.” It’s one where technological innovation is nerfed and astroturfed to ensure that anyone who uses it is catechized by default into the worship of justice as woke leftists define it and the worship of the woke bots built to govern in the place of any humans who refuse to comply.

The one thing you can “trust” this crowd to do is elevate the safety and security of their un-American new priestly caste to a place where the popular will cannot so much as fleck their screens. Their arrival on the increasingly crowded scene of the new AI administrative state is proof positive that America is losing what Joe Biden calls “the battle for the soul of the nation.”