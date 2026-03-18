Your smart thermostat is watching you — it knows your routine and when your house is empty

Thermostats have become so intelligent that they can build entire lifestyle portfolios on a homeowner simply by using the embedded technology that regulates and tracks heat and electricity.

Many smart thermostats are openly asking users for this information. But studies have also revealed that other knowledge, which no homeowner would want a stranger to know, can now easily be harvested and quantified.

A thermostat's built-in motion sensors determine if a homeowner is home or away.

For example, an Ecobee smart thermostat, available on Amazon for $140, has been used to monitor sleep patterns over the course of a year. A 2022 study used six Ecobee sensors to track sleep time, wake-up time, sleep duration, as well as time spent at home. It also determined how those behaviors were influenced by weekends and seasonal weather.

This all came from the thermostat's data, which can connect to Apple's Siri, Amazon's Alexa, and Google Assistant.

Google Nest thermostats can come equipped with a series of cameras, sensors, and more, as well as public-facing features like Home/Away Assist and Auto-Away. These features track whether the user is home or not and can do so in multiple ways.

The first option is to sync with the homeowner's phone location. It asks for user location and address, and it even helps pinpoint the home on a map.

Auto-Away does not even need add-on sensors throughout the house to tell if the user is home. According to How to Geek, it uses the thermostat's built-in motion sensors to make this determination.

The justification for the intimate invasion of privacy is to lower and limit heating or cooling usage when the user is not at home or to enable security features.

Ecobee also has passive motion sensors that can tell when a person is home or not.

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Photo by Joan Cros/NurPhoto via Getty Images

Ecobee also utilizes a feature so it knows which rooms in a home are occupied. "Follow me" mode is an attempt to maximize energy efficiency by tracking the resident with sensors as he moves through rooms, and it adjusts the temperature accordingly.

At the same time, it tracks the amount of time spent in each room.

A 2018 study showed a 95% accuracy rating in terms of gauging home occupancy using a technology called WalkSense. The technology identified room occupancy, house vacancy, and even occupant activities.

The latter is helped by what is referred to as "load monitoring," which is a fancy term for tracking what type of appliances a person uses by how much electricity he uses, another feature of smart home devices.

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Load monitoring works by applying a "signature" to an appliance by extracting data from its power signal. The signature is applied to the typical amount of energy usage from the appliance, which henceforth identifies the amount of power used by a dishwasher, washing machine, etc.

A February 2021 study proposed such a system that identified appliances with 98% to 99% accuracy.

Another study from 2017 even showed it was using load monitoring through a smart meter called Rainforest at the time.

Load monitoring is typically used with energy meter trackers like Sense Energy — installed on the electrical panel — but can be paired with home monitoring systems like Google Nest or Alexa, which either pair with or operate the smart thermostat.

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