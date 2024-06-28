Sage Steele & Megyn Kelly's REACTIONS to Trump v. Biden debate

Dave Rubin met with former ESPN host Sage Steele and conservative media personality Megyn Kelly to discuss last night’s presidential debate between former President Donald Trump and President Joe Biden, which was hosted by CNN.

It goes without saying that all three were disgusted by Biden’s performance.

Trump & Biden Debate: The Craziest Moments & Reactions | Megyn Kelly & Sage Steele youtu.be

“Even though I did not vote for Barack Obama, I understood why many people did because he provided hope. I would love anyone out there to write in and tell me one thing that you heard from Joe Biden [tonight] that gave you hope,” Steele says. Further, “Over the last three years, what has he done that gives you hope that we will be better?”

She also points out that even though the age gap between Trump and Biden is minimal (roughly four years), she's “never seen something that felt like a wider age difference.”

“You could not have watched that and felt ... Biden should be in charge of everything right now,” agrees Dave.

While almost everyone on both sides of the political spectrum agrees that Biden’s performance was abysmal, reactions to Trump’s conduct differ.

While some felt that he was “vicious,” Steel says, “this was as well-behaved as we’ve seen him.”

Dave agrees, adding, “I thought this was prime Trump.”

As for the CNN moderators, Jake Tapper and Dana Bash, Steele says she was “disappointed to see that they didn't push back more” when the candidates failed to answer questions.

“[Trump] didn't answer about Israel,” and he failed to directly address his plans to “deport these illegal immigrants,” she tells Dave.

Kelly, on the other hand, focused more on the mainstream media and Democrats’ reactions to Biden. Playing clips from MSNBC and CNN, the general consensus is that Biden needs to go.

“Buckle up, Dave. This is going to be a rough next couple of months because the Democratic Convention is now weeks away,” Kelly says. “The Biden campaign is already trying to set it up such that the actual nomination will be done virtually weeks before that so he's locked in as the nominee. What [the party] will do to stop it, I know not, but I think they’re finally convinced.”

“Joe Biden is toast,” Dave agrees.

