Veteran reporter EXPOSES the corruption of modern journalism from the inside

Veteran journalist Paul Bond is breaking the silence on what really happens inside major newsrooms — and it’s not comforting for those who want to believe that there are still objective journalists out there.

“If we don’t have journalists that say, ‘I will be an objective journalist, not an activist,’ we are a communist country,” BlazeTV host Nicole Shanahan tells Bond, who has some bad news for Shanahan.

“Problem is, we have lots of people who say that; they just don’t mean it,” Bond warns. “I mean, if you ask the people who work for the New York Times and the Washington Post and Newsweek and Time and MSNBC and CNN, they will tell you, ‘I’m an objective journalist.’”

“I’ve met some that are good, and they’re hard to find,” Shanahan agrees.

“It’s hard to be a trusted journalist,” Bond says, “because you’re dealing with others with other agendas. And, you know, sometimes somebody at Newsweek or at the Hollywood Reporter would reach out to me saying, ‘Hey, we’re writing this piece on so and so, and we know you have a relationship with them. Can you get a comment?’”

“I’ll reach out for a comment, and they’ll give me a comment because they trust me. And then it’s this hit piece. And so, I feel like I was used,” he adds.

Bond recalls once interviewing Jesse Watters from Fox News while someone at Newsweek was writing a negative piece about Watters at the same exact time.

“I forgot what it was, but in that story, it says, you know, ‘Newsweek was unable to reach Jesse Watters.’ And I’m like, ‘I’m on the phone with Jesse Watters. Newsweek is able to reach Jesse Watters. I’m talking to Jesse Watters about this thing that you’re writing about,’” he recalls.

“They wanted their hit piece. They didn’t want him to deny that it was true, or whatever he would have said if he hadn’t been on the phone with me. So, they write this hit piece. They publish this hit piece. ‘No access to Jesse Watters,’” he says, noting that this happens all the time.

“A lot of times, they’ll reach out to people to get their comment after the story’s written,” he adds.

Want more from Nicole Shanahan?

To enjoy more of Nicole's compelling blend of empathy, curiosity, and enlightenment, subscribe to BlazeTV — the largest multi-platform network of voices who love America, defend the Constitution, and live the American dream.