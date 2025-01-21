Miracles among flames: Religious statues SPARED in wildfires

Californians are dealing with devastation after their homes have been lost to the wildfires that ravaged the golden coast — but one family noticed something interesting when they went back to look at the charred remains.

Members of the Halpin family were blessed with a sign of hope when they saw that their statues of the Virgin Mary and St. Joseph miraculously survived the blazes.

“Our son-in-law snuck up the day after the fire and he took some pictures, so those were the first pictures we saw that really confirmed that the house was gone,” Jackie Halpin tells Jill Savage and Matthew Peterson of “Blaze News Tonight.”

“My daughter, his wife, said ‘Mom, look, look at the bottom of the picture,’ and there was the statue. And I’m not saying it was a miracle, but I’m saying it gave us so much hope that we were still protected and loved,” Jackie continues.

That’s when all six of her children decided to return to the remains and “pray to God, thanking him for the wonderful years we had in our home.”

“We did not go to sing; we went to pray. So we said a prayer that our family says; it’s a consecration to the sacred heart of Jesus. So we said the prayer, and then we generally sing that song a lot after baptisms and weddings and funerals, so then it just came about that we sang the song,” Jackie explains.

A family member took a video of the moment, and it went viral.

“We had no idea this was going to become viral or famous. It’s a little bit humbling, but we just did it to cling to hope. And sometimes you have to force yourself to be grateful, and we wanted to be grateful,” she continues.

“We just wanted to say thank you to God, and that's all we can do. That’s our hope,” she adds.

