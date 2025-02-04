Dr. Peter McCullough REVEALS why Trump’s WHO withdrawal will 'liberate us’ — and why Fauci’s pardon is extra suspicious

One of President Trump’s first actions as president was withdrawing the United States from the World Health Organization, and Dr. Peter McCullough thinks it was a great idea.

“The WHO is a global money pit, is what it is. We have plenty of capabilities at the CDC. Our health care is not influenced at all by the WHO in the United States,” McCullough told Laura Ingraham in a recent interview.

Jill Savage and Matthew Peterson of “Blaze News Tonight,” while excited by Trump’s action, are curious as to why McCullough believes what he does.

“It’s going to liberate us,” McCullough explains. “The WHO was advancing what’s called a Pandemic Treaty Alliance, international health regulations, that would have constrained us and bound us to what the WHO wants to do with respect to plants, animals, humans.”

“This involved farming, future pandemic response, and it was going to be binding by international law,” he continues. “And as I mentioned, the WHO is expensive. Billions of our taxpayer dollars went into this, and we weren’t seeing the return.”

While McCullough also believes this will help hold those responsible for the devastation to American lives during the pandemic response, one major player has been pre-emptively pardoned: Dr. Anthony Fauci.

“I would love to dive into this with you, because one, the timing of everything, of the pardon, was interesting and of note,” Savage tells McCullough.

“Keep in mind it was a pre-emptive pardon. Pre-emptive meaning that, well, you know, a crime hasn’t been uncovered yet, but there is an intent from the Biden administration to provide this blanket coverage, essentially like what we consider a tail coverage, and it goes back 10 years,” McCullough explains.

“Ten years is almost the exact time when Obama put into place the ban on gain-of-function research, and I think this is going to be the big issue,” he continues, noting that the gain-of-function research began before the ban and was believed to be “grandfathered in.”

While there was never any discord between Fauci and Trump while Trump was in office, recent exposure of Fauci in books like “The Real Anthony Fauci” by RFK Jr. might change Trump’s tune on the scientist.

“So it’s well-delineated. I think the mechanism would be a special prosecutor to investigate Fauci as a target, meaning that, you know, as someone who’s a perpetrator for two major crimes: fraud, that he misled the country intentionally on the origins of SARS-CoV-2, attempted to cover up the Wuhan Institute of Virology, and his role in the creation of SARS-CoV-2,” McCullough explains.

“The next big one was mass negligent homicide,” he continues. “Now, that’s a big one, but by the mechanisms that Fauci worked to suppress all our efforts on treating people early, in preventing hospitalizations and deaths early in the pandemic, and then he relentlessly promoted only one solution: mass vaccination.”

