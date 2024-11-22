Three audits in a row: Why Trump must DESTROY the Department of Education

If Donald Trump really wants to change America for the better, he should set his sights on the Department of Education — which has just failed its third audit in a row.

“Instead of focusing energy and time on improving operations and student outcomes at every level, the education department in the Biden-Harris era has poured its resources into the student loan schemes and fulfilling every whim of the teachers unions,” Workforce Committee Chairwoman Virginia Foxx said in a recent statement.

Jill Savage of “Blaze News Tonight” is disturbed.

“Three audits in a row that the Department of Education has failed,” Savage says, adding, “Are we even surprised at this point in time?”

Oklahoma State Education Superintendent Ryan Walters is not surprised, but he is excited.

“President Trump is going to do away with this agency, number one,” Walters tells Savage and Matthew Peterson. “Number two, we went as a country over 200 years without a federal department of education.”

“We just so happened during that time to create the greatest country in the history of the world without a department of education. We’ve had one for 40 years, every educational statistic has gotten worse,” Walters explains.

“You’ve watched schools go from teaching patriotism, focusing on the basics, preparing kids for a workforce and a high quality of life to schools that turn kids to hate their countries, reject traditional values, and can’t even do the most basic skills,” he continues.

“Long answer to the question: I’m not surprised at all that they failed their audit,” he adds.

