JD Vance: The ‘real and authentic’ candidate vindicating Trump

The one and only vice presidential debate on Tuesday went better than conservatives expected — and JD Vance walked away with their utmost respect.

Dinesh D’Souza is one of those conservatives, and in his eyes, it’s a no-brainer which of the two VP picks can claim victory.

“The problem with Walz, you know, to some degree, there are elements of him that are charming, and that have a certain folksy quality, but he’s so over the top that at least from my sensibility, he borders on the ridiculous. And there’s an element of insincerity, fakery, putting it on, and Kamala is like that, too,” D’Souza tells Jill Savage and Matthew Peterson of “Blaze News Tonight.”

Meanwhile, Trump and Vance appear “both real and authentic.”





Savage agrees, and points out that in addition, Walz has made pro-censorship comments in the past.

“We know from a comment that he made back in 2022, he said, ‘There’s no guarantee for free speech when it comes to misinformation.’ Now, you combine that with an apology from Mark Zuckerberg saying, ‘Oh, I’m sorry that we worked with the White House in censoring so many Americans,’” Savage says.

Walz “tried to get out of it” when it was brought up in Tuesday’s debate by invoking the “shouting fire in a crowded theater” line.

“The truth of it is that the stuff they censor has nothing to do with shouting fire in a crowded theater. It has to do with people pushing back against the CDC,” D’Souza says. “They’re censoring people who are fighting back against government-sponsored misinformation, and at no point did Walz even begin to defend that.”

