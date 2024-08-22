Lewandowski outlines Trump's plan to BYPASS the leftist media to go DIRECTLY to the people

The biased mainstream media is doing everything in its power to boost Kamala Harris and defame Donald Trump with lies. This puts moderate voters in a tough position because when they seek information about Trump and his policies, the majority of sources they’re likely to find are biased and propagandistic.

How are undecided Americans supposed to know which candidate they want to vote for if they can’t find the truth?

Corey Lewandowski, Trump’s 2016 campaign manager, who was just brought back for this election season, joins Jill Savage and the “Blaze News Tonight” panel to outline the Trump campaign’s plan to make sure the people get their information straight from the horse’s mouth.

- YouTube www.youtube.com

The plan, Lewandowski explains, is “to allow Donald Trump to go directly to the American people to lay out what his vision is.”

“Look at how the media has treated Donald Trump over the last eight years. You know, in 2015 and 2016, he was this incredible phenomenon who just took the political world by storm, came down that beautiful golden escalator, and was in first place in a month and never looked back. And now, you know, after almost being assassinated, the media barely covers him,” says Lewandowski, adding that “most of the mainstream media won't even take his rallies anymore.”

But there may be a silver lining to the media’s glaring obvious bias, according to Lewandowski.

“Donald Trump has exposed the hostility of the media against conservatives,” he says. “We've seen a two-tier justice system prosecute this man for something that no one else has ever been prosecuted for.”

The American people are beginning to realize that a biased and weaponized media means something dire for us all — “If they can do this to [Trump], they can do it to anybody.”

In addition to going directly to the American people, the Trump campaign must also shift to take on a new opponent — Kamala Harris, who has been not so democratically installed as Biden's replacement.

“Do you have the preparation to shift now for Kamala Harris?” asks Jill.

“Most of the American people don't even know who Kamala Harris is, which gives us an opportunity to define her,” says Lewandowski, pointing to the fact that Harris “is saddled with the failures of the Biden Administration,” including the “10 million illegals [who] have now officially crossed the border into our country.”

“She can’t run from that,” he says.

“She can't run from the record inflation; she can't run from the fact that she wants to fix prices so that she tells private sector businesses what they can and can't charge; she can't run from the fact that most people can't pay their grocery bill or put fuel in their car anymore ... and she can't run from the fact that our enemies no longer fear us around the world and our allies no longer respect us.”

“Kamala Harris owns everything that Joe Biden has failed on.”

To hear more about Lewandowski’s plan to help Trump overcome Kamala and her media allies, watch the episode above.

Want more from 'Blaze News Tonight'?

To enjoy more provocative opinions, expert analysis, and breaking stories you won’t see anywhere else, subscribe to BlazeTV — the largest multi-platform network of voices who love America, defend the Constitution, and live the American dream.