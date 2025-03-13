Trump's 50-day report card: Has he delivered for MAGA?

President Trump was officially sworn in as the 47th president 50 plus days ago, and while everyone has their own opinion on how he’s done so far, Mark Meadows, former Trump White House chief of staff, gives him an A+.

“Listen, it’s breathtaking. I give him an A+, and I’m a hard grader,” Meadows tells Jill Savage and Matthew Peterson of “Blaze News Tonight.” “But an A+, really, for the speed of which they’ve been able to address so many things.”

“Most of his Cabinet, not only the highest secretaries, but also the people underneath have already moved through the Senate, which is unheard of at this kind of speed,” he explains, noting that Trump’s executive orders have also been impressive.

“When you start to look at the executive orders, the amount of effort that they’re spending on not only looking at the waste, fraud, and abuse, but the billions of dollars that have been uncovered, much to the Democrats' chagrin,” he says.

“I just came from the Capitol an hour or two ago, and I can tell you, many of the Democrat members of Congress are hoping that Elon Musk and President Trump stop their efforts because of what’s getting exposed,” he adds.

However, while Trump has wasted no time setting his plans in motion, that doesn’t mean he won’t face some challenges on the way.

“There’s two types of people that love to spend money in Washington, D.C.: Democrats and Republicans. And you know, the swamp is already fighting back,” he explains. “We’re seeing some reports of some friction within the Cabinet.”

“The House is going to vote on a continuing resolution, which most conservatives in the past have not supported,” he continues. “I’m afraid of what they may run into in the Senate. The Senate, they take more naps than they do votes, and so it’s critically important that we make sure that momentum that Russ Vought was talking about and that both of you have covered, very well continues.”

“The honeymoon phase is not over, but it has the potential of being over if the American people don’t continue to applaud,” he says, adding, “Because you can never imagine the resistance that’s here in Washington, D.C.”

Want more from 'Blaze News Tonight'?

To enjoy more provocative opinions, expert analysis, and breaking stories you won’t see anywhere else, subscribe to BlazeTV — the largest multi-platform network of voices who love America, defend the Constitution, and live the American dream.