How MAGA is winning the culture war

While Kamala Harris stuck to interviews with the outdated mainstream media, Donald Trump ventured out to alternative media like podcasts and Twitch — which many Americans appreciated.

Gates Garcia, president and CEO of Pine Hill Capital management, is one of them.

“He spoke to me,” Garcia tells Jill Savage and Matthew Peterson of “Blaze News Tonight.” “By ‘me’ I don’t mean that fancy title that you just read, that’s not as fancy as it sounds. I mean ‘me,’ the regular guy sitting on the couch wanting to know who he is as a human.”

“In linear broadcast television, you’re sort of spoken to. And with podcasts and alternative platforms, networks like the Blaze, you’re able to sort of participate in the conversation,” he continues. “It feels like they’re talking to you on a personal level, that sort of is able to humanize the person.”

“If you look at every demographic that swung in Trump’s direction, I think it was a direct result of him actually speaking to those people directly,” he adds.

While the left has historically dominated the media and all cultural institutions, Garcia believes that’s about to completely change.

“I think we’re in the first inning of an absolute takeover of the media, and by that, I mean the right, the conservative movement, is taking over that institution. We’re probably in the first inning, but it’s been happening for a while, and I think that when over half the country elects Donald Trump, it means that they either don’t watch mainstream media, or they don’t believe it,” he explains.

And Garcia isn’t the only one who sees it. After Trump’s landslide victory, Elon Musk posted on X: “You are the media now.”

“We’ve been given control, we the people. And we can curate what we want to consume, and so, it’s now sort of owned in a way by the people,” Garcia explains, adding, “You can take an institution down, or you can build a linear one. The great part is, we’re building the linear one. They took themselves down.”

