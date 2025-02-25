Meet the man behind Kash Patel’s confirmation

Last week, Kash Patel was confirmed as the director of the FBI by a majority in the Senate, despite being one of President Trump’s most controversial nominees.

But it wasn’t easy. In fact, it was a grueling process that took a ton of patience and strategy.

Besides perhaps Patel himself, nobody knows this better than Clint Brown, president of American Path, who played an integral role in the confirmation process.

Recently, Brown joined “Blaze News Tonight” host Jill Savage, Blaze News editor in chief Matthew Peterson, and Blaze News senior politics editor Christopher Bedford for an exclusive interview to explain the hoops Patel had to jump through and the heat he had to sustain in order to be confirmed.

“What is the story here? I mean, we went from [Patel’s confirmation] being an impossible thing” to it becoming “the symbol of an entirely unanimous, successful, overpowering period of confirmations,” said Peterson.

“There's two forces at play here,” said Brown.

One: “The American people are behind [President Trump].” No longer will they tolerate “the deep state coming after him, and Kash Patel is the symbol of fighting the deep state.”

Two: “It’s a new Senate. There’s new leadership in the Senate. They instituted some reforms as a body for how they were going to do business.”

“The Senate caught up with the country, which is kind of unbelievable. They realized there's a new sheriff in town and his name is Donald Trump,” Brown added.

Combined with those forces, however, was Kash Patel’s unyielding commitment to seeing the process through.

“We had to find every media clip that Kash had ever done and report it to the Senate Judiciary Committee,” said Brown, noting that they unearthed “1,600 clips in a matter of days.”

Further, “we hit 61 Senate meetings in a matter of weeks." Before Christmas alone, “we hit 40 meetings in two weeks, which is a ton of work, and Kash was just ready to go,” he continued. “The guy runs on jet fuel.”

These meetings, he said, generated “an early momentum” and ultimately “made a huge impact” in that they changed minds.

“Did you make headway in those meetings, where people who may have been 'no' votes became 'yes' votes?” Bedford asked.

“Absolutely,” said Brown.

“All the Republicans, even the ones who were skeptical, had an open mind because of those forces at play. They did not want to be on the wrong side of the American people on this.” The Democrats, of course, “didn’t have an open mind,” he explained.

Thankfully, in the end, Patel garnered enough support to be confirmed.

But that doesn’t mean it’s smooth sailing from here.

“This fight doesn't end, so what does the future look like here?” Jill asked.

To hear why Brown is confident that Patel will continue to triumph over the deep state, watch the clip above.

