Kamala's Pravda-level debate lies — and why moderators need to be done away with all together

The first presidential debate between Kamala Harris and former President Donald Trump was undoubtedly full of lies — which were permitted by the ABC moderators so long as they benefitted Kamala.

One of the most blatant lies occurred when Kamala regurgitated the out-of-context claim that Trump called white supremacists in Charlottesville, Virginia, “very fine people.”

“All politicians lie, but the difference that I felt and I think a lot of us watching last night is she was so brazen about it. She looked up right in the eye without flinching, without blinking, without the usually guilty symptoms,” Liz Wheeler of “The Liz Wheeler Show” tells the “Blaze News Tonight” panel.

“She lied about late-term abortion, she lied about the ‘very fine people’ Charlottesville hoax, she lied about January 6, she lied about the ‘bloodbath’ comment, she lied about crime data in our cities across the country, she lied about her stance on border security, she lied, I believe three times, about Project 2025, and she lied about fracking,” Wheeler continues.

And the ABC moderators did not fact-check Kamala once.

“I don’t like being a person that complains about that, but they really outdid themselves. I mean that was propaganda to the level of Pravda,” she adds.

Pravda was the official newspaper of the Communist Party of the Soviet Union — which ironically means "truth."

Matthew Peterson is disturbed as well, noting that Kamala “can do it and get away with it without looking like the borderline brain-dead person that we’ve seen the clips of for the last few years.”

Steve Deace agrees but also believes moderators should be done away with in general.

“I don’t know why the media has to be directly involved at all. We’ve already eliminated the presidential commission on debates, which is essentially a who’s who of swamp creatures as it is. I think we ought to just do this as jury selections,” Deace explains.

“These people are running for the most powerful office in the world. There’s no moderators when you’re negotiating with Putin and Zelenskyy. There’s no moderators when you’re over there with the little dweeb with the bull haircut and his finger on the trigger,” he adds.

Want more from 'Blaze News Tonight'?

To enjoy more provocative opinions, expert analysis, and breaking stories you won’t see anywhere else, subscribe to BlazeTV — the largest multi-platform network of voices who love America, defend the Constitution, and live the American dream.