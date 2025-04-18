Grieving mom obliterates MS-13-supporting Democrats at White House press briefing

Rachel Morin was a mother of five, but left behind her children when she was raped and killed by an undocumented migrant from El Salvador.

She was found near the MA & PA Trail in Harford County on August 6, 2023. Victor Martinez-Hernandez was found guilty of her murder on April 14 and had fled to the United States illegally after an arrest warrant was issued in El Salvador.

Patty Morin, the victim’s mother, took the stage as a special guest at a White House press briefing where Karoline Leavitt began by highlighting crimes committed by another illegal immigrant, Kilmar Garcia.

Not just an illegal immigrant but an MS-13 gang associate accused of violent crimes against his own wife, Garcia was deported by the Trump administration — while the Democrats have been fighting for his return.

But Morin is well aware of the danger these illegal immigrants pose to American citizens, and she bravely recounted the story of her own daughter's death to drive her point home.

“He attacked her. He dragged her 150 feet, blood gushing from her head. It left a 150-foot trail of her blood,” Morin said at the press conference. “He picked her up, he threw her against the wall of the tunnel, and he raped her. But before he did that, he stopped on that trail, and rocks still stained with her blood, he used them to hammer her head against those rocks.”

“She was so stoic,” Blaze Media senior politics editor Christopher Bedford tells Jill Savage and Matthew Peterson of “Blaze News Tonight.” “It was incredibly brave, and she answered on the way out the door the question that I was intending to ask.”

“She felt betrayed by those people, those politicians, who just don’t seem to give a damn in Maryland and in Washington and all around the country,” Bedford says. “When she left, the press room was silent. There wasn’t the usual hubbub, there wasn’t the yelling of questions.”

“There was just silence, and that alone was witness to the testimony that she gave,” he adds.

