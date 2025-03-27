Shawn Thew/EPA/Bloomberg / PAUL J. RICHARDS/AFP | Getty Images
What everyone is missing about the NSA Signal message leak
March 27, 2025
National security adviser Mike Waltz has come under scrutiny after editor in chief of the Atlantic Jeffrey Goldberg was accidentally included a high-level Signal group chat that was discussing war plans against the Houthis in Yemen.
Spokesman for the National Security Council Brian Hughes told the Atlantic on Monday that the group chat appears to be authentic.
Chair of the Senate Intelligence Committee Tom Cotton (R-Ark.) told Fox News in an interview that the app was adopted by the Biden administration as a form of communication.
“It is my understanding that the Biden administration authorized Signal as a means of communication that was consistent with presidential recordkeeping requirements for its administration, and that continued into the Trump administration,” Cotton explained on Fox News.
“It’s simply another messaging app like the iMessage app on your iPhone or email servers that every administration has set up, in which senior administration officials can communicate with each other,” he added.
“Here’s the problem when it comes to keeping things secret — and it’s an age-old problem; it’s been around for centuries,” Matthew Peterson of “Blaze News Tonight” tells Jill Savage. “But you see it in America today with the technology.”
“First off, everything is classified. So they over classify everything, so then that makes certain rules apply. The other problem is to do official government communication with all the rules and regulations is a huge pain in the you-know-what,” he continues.
“So you want your government officials collaborating in an efficient manner, but it becomes a problem when they talk about certain things on the Slack channel or the Signal channel. So, realize, the problem is very human and real. We have to have a way for people to communicate informally,” he adds.
