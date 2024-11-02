Trump is SURGING as Kamala IMPLODES — analyzing KEY election polls

Election Day is now less than a week away, and Donald Trump appears to be gaining ground in some states.

A new poll shows the former president taking marginal leads in Wisconsin and New Hampshire — which might spell disaster for Kamala Harris.

“Look at the vote share,” Justin Robert Young, the host of “Politics Politics Politics,” tells Jill Savage and Rob Eno of “Blaze News Tonight.” “If Kamala Harris is at 47% or below, that’s where the Donald Trump campaign really, really wants them, because Donald Trump is essentially a hard-capped 48% candidate.”

“The trajectory seems to be going toward Trump,” Eno adds. “Harris is below other places where she’s been, especially with African-American voters.”

Harris has reportedly been spending this last week of the campaign going on “black podcasts” and “urban radio stations” for interviews.

“Do you think that they feel like they’re hurting ... with that vote, that they need to go get what should have been sealed, you know, for two generations — years ago?” Eno asks.

“No, it’s not a good sign for her to be trying to shore up and not specifically the black vote, the black male vote very specifically. They are very much worried about that,” Young responds, noting that Kamala recently went on Shannon Sharpe’s podcast, where he was reading pre-written questions “literally off cards.”

“I wouldn’t say that it’s ridiculous to say, ‘Well, maybe this is a major problem,’ because if there is tremendous attrition with the black male vote, it’s not just a problem for Kamala Harris, it’s a problem for the Democratic Party going forward,” he adds.

Meanwhile, Donald Trump has “absolutely dominated this cycle” after his McDonald’s stunt, Joe Rogan podcast appearance, his huge Madison Square Garden rally, and his master response to Joe Biden calling his supporters “garbage.”

“There’s no doubt that this election is about Donald Trump, and both campaigns want it that way,” Young says. “The closing argument for the Kamala Harris campaign is that Donald Trump is a dangerous, unhinged, unchecked fascist that is going to destroy the country and democracy in general.”

“We will see whether or not that’s effective. If I were involved in their campaign, I would spend less time using my resources to direct attention to obvious Donald Trump wins,” he adds.

