REVEALED: The dark history of USAID

President Donald Trump and the DOGE team have begun unraveling the absurd spending of taxpayer dollars by investigating USAID — and it appears it’ll never end.

USAID was created by President John F. Kennedy in an executive order that made it a tool of American foreign policy to combat Russian or Soviet communist subversion worldwide, and it was supposed to stay that way.

Once the Cold War ceased to be a threat, USAID had to find a reason to exist.

“It lost its sense of mission and lost its focus. It started looking for new functions, and in looking for new functions, it brought on more and more and more contractors, and it became an entity of its own,” J. Michael Waller, who subcontracted with USAID in the late '80s and early '90s, tells Jill Savage and Matthew Peterson of “Blaze News Tonight.”

“I never wanted anything to do with them after the mid-90s when I saw they were becoming a club of friends and cronies in the Washington Beltway area and all their friends around the country and around the world, and then you had people in USAID making top government salaries leaving to become top contractors with USAID and getting paid a ton more money,” Waller explains.

“It became this sense of careerism,” he continues, “where you work your way to the top in order to become a contractor, and you leave your say $150,000 a year job to become a contractor for $250,000 a year. And then if you start up your own contracting company with USAID you’re allowed to make a 10% profit on top of the gross value of the contractor.”

Federal law allows CEOs of government contractors to make over $600,000 a year.

“If you’re paying yourself as a CEO, you get your CEO salary, plus all of that profit margin, so you can become a millionaire in a very short time,” he adds.

Want more from 'Blaze News Tonight'?

To enjoy more provocative opinions, expert analysis, and breaking stories you won’t see anywhere else, subscribe to BlazeTV — the largest multi-platform network of voices who love America, defend the Constitution, and live the American dream.