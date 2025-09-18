Soros and the 'Facebook wives’: Who’s controlling America’s DAs?

George Soros' shadow network has its hands everywhere, and the hosts of “Blaze News: The Mandate” believe that much of the horror we’ve seen unfold in the recent past can be linked to his network — as well as other billionaires.

And Vice President JD Vance is in clear agreement, after he called out Soros in a recent speech.

“Did you know that the George Soros Open Society Foundation and the Ford Foundation, the groups who funded that disgusting article justifying Charlie’s death, do you know they benefit from generous tax treatment? They are literally subsidized by you and me, the American taxpayer,” Vance said.

“And how do they reward us? By setting fire to the house built by the American family over 250 years,” he added.

And they don’t just fund cruelly written articles pushed in the mainstream media — but also district attorneys.

“Call me crazy,” BlazeTV host Jill Savage says, “But there was probably a time in our history that people thought ... their district attorney would actually be running their own office, but right now, America’s criminal justice system is actually being run by a lot of outside activists and donors.”

“It’s not democracy," BlazeTV host and Blaze News editor in chief Matthew Peterson chimes in, noting that it's also not just George Soros.

"You have billionaires — more than just George Soros — funding organizations that actively influence how we prosecute and how we sentence criminals. And in fact, it’s worse than that, because they foment criminality through these groups,” Peterson says.



“Look at the Facebook wives club,” Savage says. “Of course, we know that the leftists have their billionaires that are out there. It’s not just George Soros. But there’s the Social Environmental Entrepreneurs. It’s called SEE. It’s a California nonprofit group.”

“These Facebook wives, right — Priscilla Chan, obviously Mark Zuckerberg's wife, and Cari Tuna, the wife of Facebook co-founder Dustin Moskovitz, and then you also have John Arnold, formerly of Enron,” she continues.

“These are the people that are going out there and saying, ‘No, no, no, your way of life — we don’t care,’” she says, before asking, “So why does this matter, that they have all these billionaires?”

Savage points to the latest headlines, particularly the ones about Iryna Zarutska, who was murdered on a train in Charlotte, North Carolina.

“The person who brutally murdered her was let out 14 different times,” she says. “It’s your DAs that are allowing that to happen over and over and over again.”

