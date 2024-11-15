The Injustice Department: Steve Baker pleads guilty to January 6 charges

Blaze News investigative reporter Steve Baker has been breaking down the January 6 trials of American citizens and exposing what he’s found for years now — and because of that, the hammer of the government came down on him as well.

Now he’s pleading guilty to four charges related to January 6.

“My decision was very easy after my sentencing hearing last Wednesday, which was of course the day after President Trump was confirmed to have won the election. I went through what I consider a brutal hearing in which the Justice Department, not only them but also the court itself, showed their inflexibility,” Baker explains to Jill Savage and Matthew Peterson of “Blaze News Tonight.”

“They showed to me that they were going to not allow us to present my case, as I've imagined in my mind for three years now, that I would ultimately present my case if I was charged. And then after being charged back in March of this year, I’ve had nine, 10 months now to build that case,” he continues, noting that the court denied him on every motion made.

According to Baker, he “behaved completely, 100% professionally as a journalist” and the prosecution is in “violation of the First Amendment.”

Because the court denied Baker the right to present his case, he decided to plead guilty instead.

“I told my attorneys in a Zoom call that we made immediately after my hearing last Wednesday that I was not going to do this. I was not going to allow the government to put me through nothing more than a shaming exercise and, to be quite frank, a 100% losing record for January 6 defendants,” he explains.

“There has not been a single exoneration, not a single acquittal," he adds, referring to Judge Cooper's courtroom, "so I was going up against that buzz saw if I did go to trial today,” he adds.

While Baker was just doing his job, so were many other journalists in attendance on January 6 who are not facing the same fate. And seeing the same thing happen to others, he believes that no defendant was given a fair chance based on their political leaning.

“Beginning with the Oath Keepers trial, which of course was the biggest, most publicized January 6 trial of all,” he says, “I saw how those defendants were denied the right to prevent evidence that was exculpatory evidence in their own trial, and yet the government was allowed to present basically anything that they wished.”

