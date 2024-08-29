ALBERTO PIZZOLI/AFP via Getty ImagesDan Kitwood/Getty Images
© 2024 Blaze Media LLC. All rights reserved.
Tech billionaire and business partner die separately on the SAME day following acquittal. Conspiracy theories abound.
August 29, 2024
On August 19, tech billionaire Mike Lynch died when his yacht capsized off the coast of Sicily due to encountering a violent storm.
On the same day, miles away in an English village near Cambridge, Stephen Chamberlain, Lynch’s business partner, was hit by a car while out for a jog.
If that wasn’t uncanny enough, the two men were recently acquitted of charges related to alleged fraud.
Coincidence?
James Poulos thinks not.
- YouTubeyoutu.be
“What was strange about the capsizing of this boat [is] there was another ship – another yacht – nearby that was also anchored in the area that was not destroyed and really not even damaged by this storm,” he tells Jill Savage and the “Blaze News Tonight” panel.
“There are questions about whether the mast was so heavy that it kept the boat capsized.”
However, according to the designer of the boat, the ship was “unsinkable,” which has led to “questions of whether or not somebody sabotaged the boat or left something open that should have been closed during the storm,” Poulos says.
As far as Chamberlain’s death goes, British authorities have “the make and model” of the car that hit him, and they have taken “a 49-year-old woman” “into custody.”
Suspiciously, when “police put out a call for witnesses … there were none,” says Poulos.
In regard to the acquittal that narrowly preceded their deaths, Poulos says that the trial revolved around the “the sale of the firm Autonomy [Corporation],” which Mike Lynch co-founded, “to Hewlett-Packard back in the 2010s.”
“This was a huge scandal at the time,” Poulos says. “Hewlett-Packard acquired the company for billions and billions of dollars and then very soon thereafter had to write down about $8.8 billion as a loss.”
“There are some interesting questions about who was president of Hewlett-Packard at that time, why his tenure was so short, why he made such a 180 in sort of defining Hewlett-Packard's business model. The acquisition of [Autonomy] was designed to be the piece that allowed Hewlett-Packard to pivot in this massive way from hardware to software.”
“Who's behind the deaths?” asks Blaze Media editor in chief Matthew Peterson, acknowledging the swirling conspiracy theories.
To hear Poulos’ answer, watch the clip above.
Want more from Blaze News Tonight?
To enjoy more provocative opinions, expert analysis, and breaking stories you won’t see anywhere else, subscribe to BlazeTV — the largest multi-platform network of voices who love America, defend the Constitution, and live the American dream.
Want to leave a tip?
We answer to you. Help keep our content free of advertisers and big tech censorship by leaving a tip today.
Want to join the conversation?
Already a subscriber?
News, opinion, and entertainment for people who love the American way of life.
BlazeTV
BlazeTV Staff
News, opinion, and entertainment for people who love the American way of life.@BlazeTV →
more stories
Sign up for the Blaze newsletter
By signing up, you agree to our Privacy Policy and Terms of Use, and agree to receive content that may sometimes include advertisements. You may opt out at any time.
© 2024 Blaze Media LLC. All rights reserved.
Get the stories that matter most delivered directly to your inbox.
By signing up, you agree to our Privacy Policy and Terms of Use, and agree to receive content that may sometimes include advertisements. You may opt out at any time.