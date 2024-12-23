The 3 things Trump MUST DO in his second term

Last weekend, Turning Point USA hosted its annual AmericaFest in Phoenix, Arizona. “Blaze News Tonight” host Jill Savage and Blaze News editor in chief Matthew Peterson attended the event and spoke with a wide range of people, including political commentator, attorney, and founder of Ten Talents International Mehek Cooke, host of "The Eric Metaxas Show" and "Socrates in the City" Eric Metaxas, and Daily Wire host Michael Knowles.

In their conversation with Knowles, Jill and Matthew asked their fellow commentator what he hopes to see in Trump’s second term.





Most importantly, “he has to deport a lot of people,” Knowles says. “Most Americans want mass deportations. Mass deportations are now a majority, mainstream political view.”

After he does that, the next promise he must fulfill is to “deport bureaucrats from the administrative state.”

Knowles is confident Trump will prove good on this promise as he’s already “invented a new wing of the government in order to do it with Elon Musk.”

The third item on Trump’s to-do list, says Knowles, is to actually implement the tariffs he’s promised.

“Whether they're tactical tariffs or they're serious, revenue-raising tariffs, I think he has to do it because it's probably the most sophisticated and responsible pitch he's made in his presidential campaigns,” he tells Jill and Matthew.

“He's saying, ‘Look, there will be some short-term economic issues for certain groups, but we need to protect American workers. It's in our long, long-term economic and national security interest to make sure that we don't get cut off. We all saw during COVID when the supply chains were disrupted how terrible it is to be totally dependent on foreign country,”’ Knowles explains.

“Trump is a very impressive man, [but] I don't think even he could do much more than that.”

To hear Knowles’ take on the spiritual battle between good and evil that’s becoming more obvious by the day in our country, watch the episode above.

Want more from 'Blaze News Tonight'?

To enjoy more provocative opinions, expert analysis, and breaking stories you won’t see anywhere else, subscribe to BlazeTV — the largest multi-platform network of voices who love America, defend the Constitution, and live the American dream.