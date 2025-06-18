The only way Trump can serve justice for the Biden administration's crimes?

Mike Howell, president of the Oversight Project, has a bolder plan than task forces to tackle political weaponization under the Biden administration.

“I think the answer to the problems, and frankly the political promises that have been made about weaponizing the government have been there the whole time, in terms of historical precedent,” Howell tells BlazeTV hosts Jill Savage and Matthew Peterson on “Blaze News: The Mandate.”

“Countries and even the United States, over the course of history, have developed basically truth and reconciliation commissions, or committees, what have you, to deal with some of the biggest historical events and abuses, and I think that’s what we’re looking at when we look at what happened over the Biden administration,” he continues.

And he believes this needs to happen so America doesn’t see a repeat of his first administration.

“We learned this lesson in the first Trump administration. There was a lot of efforts to hold Hillary Clinton accountable, to even produce documents that could help inform what her and Obama did, and the first Trump administration decided not to do that, not to release those things, and to basically let Hillary and Company off,” Howell explains, adding, “I fear that we’re making the same mistake again right now.”

Howell believes that an entity that doesn’t work in the same offices being investigated, as well as one that sits at the top of the entire federal government, should have “the full powers of the government” in order to avoid following in the footsteps of Trump’s last stint as president.

“I’m talking about prosecutorial powers, the power to subpoena, the power to grant immunity, perhaps to recommend pardons, and then also the ability to use government funds to make wrongs right,” he explains.

“And once that exists, outside of, you know, the standard apparatus that we’re used to, I think things start moving along,” he adds.

