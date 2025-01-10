Trump puts Gulf of America on the map — but is it just a master troll?

As Donald Trump’s inauguration nears, the president-elect has recently announced one of his priorities includes changing the name of the Gulf of Mexico to the Gulf of America.

Trump has also been openly discussing his desire to annex foreign territories like Greenland and the Panama Canal and has also suggested that Canada should join the United States.

"We'll be changing the name of the Gulf of Mexico to the Gulf of America, which has a beautiful ring. ... That covers a lot of territory. ... The Gulf of America. What a beautiful name. It is appropriate. It's appropriate. And Mexico has to stop allowing millions of people to pour into our country,” Trump said in a press conference this week.

While plenty of Americans are on board with his plans, many have been left wondering if it’s actually all just a joke or if he’s serious.

“Are we really going to see this change to the Gulf of America, or is Donald Trump just trolling?” Jill Savage of “Blaze News Tonight” asks Blaze Media’s senior politics editor Christopher Bedford.

“I suspect a little bit more of the latter, and I’ve actually been a little disappointed that the left-wing press hasn’t flipped out at their usual levels. I mean just a few years ago, if Trump had said something like this, they would have absolutely, ‘How dare he, act of war,’” Bedford says.

“We’d all have a laugh and a chuckle at the whole thing,” he continues. “They seem to be taking it in stride. It’s just a symptom of how thoroughly defeated they actually seem to be.”

“You know, Gulf of Mexico, Gulf of America, freedom fries, I like it,” he adds.

“I’m fine with it either way to be honest,” Matthew Peterson jokes.

Want more from 'Blaze News Tonight'?

To enjoy more provocative opinions, expert analysis, and breaking stories you won’t see anywhere else, subscribe to BlazeTV — the largest multi-platform network of voices who love America, defend the Constitution, and live the American dream.