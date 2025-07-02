Trump visits 'Alligator Alcatraz' as liberals melt down

President Donald Trump has just toured the site of a new immigration detention center in South Florida known as “Alligator Alcatraz” for the surrounding dangerous wildlife.

President Trump even joked that "we're going to teach them how to run away from an alligator if they escape prison."

The detention facility — which has liberals across the nation up in arms — is located at the Dade-Collier Training and Transition Airport in the Florida Everglades. And as Trump toured the facility, he called it “so professional and so well done.”

Even the Department of Homeland Security is getting in on the jokes, posting a meme of alligators wearing ICE hats.

“Just when you thought the Trump administration couldn’t get any more awesome, they found a way to raise the bar,” BlazeTV host Jill Savage says on “Blaze News: The Mandate.” “And I just have to say, is this what you voted for?”

“This is absolutely what I voted for. I would have voted for this two or three times if I had the chance. I love that people also are getting upset on X about anything that the administration puts out there,” Blaze News editor in chief Matthew Peterson comments.

Peterson and Savage aren’t alone, as Trump supporters are thrilled with the new facility as well.

“And that’s why I posted on X today, ‘Alligator Alcatraz! How would you enhance maximum security prisons? What additions would make the biggest impact?’” Savage says, before reading some seriously funny replies.

Among the replies were “Sharks with lasers attached to their heads” and “Minefield and automated mini-guns on the perimeter.”

“Surround the prison with angry ex-wives. They’ll volunteer to go back inside” was a crowd favorite, and Savage admits it’s “one of the funnier replies I think that we have ever had at this part of the show.”

“Funny, but also terrifying,” Peterson agrees.

