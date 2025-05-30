Vaccine scam unravels as COVID shot ends for kids

Health and Human Services Secretary Robert F. Kennedy Jr. has boldly removed the COVID vaccine from the CDC’s schedule for children and pregnant women — but it doesn’t negate the damage that’s already been done.

“This goes way beyond just those categories of human beings, because the scam all along is that the only way you can mandate this or any vaccine is if all major categories of human being are covered by said vaccine,” Todd Erzen, editor of the “Steve Deace Show,” tells Jill Savage and Matthew Peterson on “Blaze News | The Mandate.”

“So, the fact that they are taking this off the schedule for pregnant women and children means this can’t be mandated by law for anybody,” he continues. “You should get angry because we knew all along that kids were threatened less from COVID than they were from the seasonal flu.”

“We had to make the kids take something that we knew was dangerous to them so Big Pharma could make money,” he says. “So, you guys need to view this way beyond health, what happened here.”

Erzen, whose wife and children are not vaccinated at all, has known for a long time that the shots were unnecessary.

“We’ve been kind of a horse of a different color for a long time about this stuff,” Erzen tells Savage and Peterson, noting that his children are high-achieving and healthy, despite what others might want the public to believe. “People in my world never thought this day might come where there would be enough critical mass to push back like this.”

“So, we’re absolutely going to take this win. Hopefully everybody hits the pause button within the MAHA movement and kind of realizes that this was not all for naught. We just needed to give these guys a little time to get appointed and to do the cooking in the kitchen,” he continues.

“But now, it’s going to be on to other big things. This is not a group that’s going to be satisfied — they plan on accomplishing very big things,” he adds.

