Inside Trump’s White House during the early pandemic: ‘The Coverup’ Episode 3 available NOW

Years after the COVID-19 pandemic, Matt Kibbe is still searching for answers. We know our corrupt government has no plans to tell the American people why they were banished to their homes, forced to wear masks, pressured to get an experimental vaccine, unconstitutionally censored, and lied to repeatedly. So he set out on a mission to dig up the answers U.S. citizens deserve.

In episode one of “The Coverup,” which is available on YouTube, Kibbe met with distinguished Stanford professor of medicine Dr. Jay Bhattacharya, who was silenced and threatened during the pandemic for daring to publish his research and voice his professional opinions that contradicted the COVID narrative.

In episode two , also available on YouTube, he met with Senator Rand Paul (R-Ky.) – the only man in the U.S. Senate who is still demanding justice for the atrocities committed by Anthony Fauci and agencies such the DOD and the NIH during the pandemic.

In episode three , which just dropped today on BlazeTV+ , Kibbe partners with Scott Atlas, one of Trump’s coronavirus task force advisers, to expose what was going on behind closed doors at the White House while the rest of us were locked up in our homes.

Kibbe asks the questions: Why was Trump compelled to listen to Fauci and Birx? And what led to Atlas’ resignation from the task force?

Tune in for the next set of COVID mysteries exposed!