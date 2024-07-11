© 2024 Blaze Media LLC. All rights reserved.
‘Blaze News Tonight,’ starring Jill Savage, premiers TOMORROW
July 10, 2024
If you want to stay up to date on the latest happenings in America sans left-wing propaganda and media lies, then you’re in the right place.
Watching the news gets a much-needed makeover with “Blaze News Tonight,” starring Jill Savage alongside co-hosts Matthew Peterson, Blaze Media’s editor in chief, and Christopher Bedford, Blaze Media’s senior editor for politics and Washington correspondent.
Our newest nightly news show launches tomorrow, July 11, at 8:00 p.m. EST on BlazeTV and YouTube. Get provocative opinions, expert analysis, and breaking stories you won’t see anywhere else: "Blaze News Tonight" is the only daily news show you need.
Tune in tomorrow as Blaze Media launches your new go-to news source — where real journalism is the only journalism you’ll hear.
