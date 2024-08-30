Kibbe: Tim Walz's COVID authoritarianism killed George Floyd

Matt Kibbe and his wife had lived safely and peacefully on Capitol Hill for over 20 years when the COVID-19 pandemic hit.

Then everything changed.

Upon the numerous declarations of mayors and governors ordering civilians to quarantine themselves at home, Kibbe “headed straight out to buy thick plywood to board [his] windows and new security bars to reinforce [his] doors.”

Obviously such “draconian precautions” would do nothing to keep the virus out, so what was he so afraid of?

“Riots, looting, and violence,” he says, which indeed ravaged the country during the early stages of the pandemic.

“George Floyd lost his job at Conga Latin Bistro when Governor Tim Walz locked down the Minnesota economy, prohibiting bars and restaurants from serving customers.”

Just a few weeks later, Floyd was killed, and the chaos that would torch cities across the nation began.

“Unchecked power can take away your livelihood. Unchecked power can kill,” Kibbe says, making the point that George Floyd’s blood isn’t just on the hands of a cop but also on those of Tim Walz whose shutting down of the economy laid the groundwork for Floyd’s death.

It’s been four years, and the government has yet to answer for the egregious crimes it committed in the name of COVID-19. But stagnating the economy is just one of the atrocities it must answer for. There are also the matters of unconstitutional censorship, vaccine coercion, mask mandates, and gain-of-function research that demand answers.

Kibbe has been on a mission since the outbreak to expose COVID lies and solve its long list of mysteries. In his docuseries “The Coverup,” he takes you along with him as he meets with some of the true experts who were silenced during the pandemic for their refusal to comply with the approved narrative — people like Dr. Jay Bhattacharya, professor of medicine at Stanford University and an author of the Great Barrington Declaration. He also meets with Senator Rand Paul (R-Ky.), the only senator who’s remained relentless in his pursuit of answers — especially when it comes to COVID’s number-one wolf in sheep’s clothing: Anthony Fauci.