Liz Wheeler RIPS Biden’s awful debate: He ‘SELF-DESTRUCTED’ on stage

Conservative voices across the country have expressed their concern after President Joe Biden’s disastrous debate against former President Donald Trump last week — and Liz Wheeler is no exception.

“It was devastating for Joe Biden,” Wheeler tells Stu Burguiere, noting that CNN asked fair questions and did “a fine job.”

“Biden self-destructed,” she continues, adding, “I mean it was within the first ten minutes that he had an absolute moment of complete meltdown to the point that, that was my one complaint, Jake Tapper stepped in to rescue him.”

Not only did Biden fail miserably on his own, but the contrast between him and Trump was deafening.

“I can’t imagine anybody in their right mind looking at the two of them side by side and thinking, ‘President Biden is going to be stronger in the White House than President Trump,’” Wheeler says.

And while Trump has been known to go off the rails a little in debates, he clearly held back this time.

“Trump was, to his credit, very well-disciplined. He did very well on immigration, he did very well on January 6, he did very well following the rules of the debate. I thought he played it extremely strategically,” Wheeler says.

“Needless to say, it’s very obvious it was a win for him,” she adds.

Though there are now whispers that after the dumpster fire of a debate the Democrats have no choice but to replace Biden, Wheeler isn’t so sure it’ll actually happen.

“I don’t think that’s going to happen for a couple of reasons. First of all, it’s such an enormous task to get voters to recognize a candidate’s name,” she says. “It’s not easy to achieve.”

Second, the Democrats were already aware of Biden’s mental state.

“They know that we know Joe Biden is demented, and they don’t care,” she explains. “They’re doing this intentionally to say, ‘Listen, we can do whatever we want. We control Biden, we control the White House, and we want to control you, and there’s nothing you can do about it.’”

“I think they truly believe that even though Joe Biden looks like a doddering nursing home patient, that they’re going to get away with putting him in the White House,” she adds.

