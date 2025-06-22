DOD reveals stunning new details following Trump's attack on Iran

Defense Secretary Pete Hegseth and Chairman of the Joint Chiefs of Staff Gen. Dan Caine revealed stunning new details following President Donald Trump's historic strikes against Iranian nuclear sites on Saturday.

Hegseth and Caine confirmed that deception was involved to execute "Operation Midnight Hammer," commending the American military, who "performed flawlessly" during the mission. Part of the fleet of B-2 bombers flew west over the Pacific as a decoy, while the "main strike package" headed east before striking Iran at about "6:40 p.m. Eastern Standard Time."

'When this president speaks, the world should listen.'

Hegseth also clarified that only the Iranian nuclear targets were "devastated" and that civilians were not targeted.

"Many presidents have dreamed of delivering the final blow to Iran's nuclear program, and none could, until President Trump," Hegseth told reporters during a press conference Sunday. "The operation President Trump planned was bold, and it was brilliant, showing the world that American deterrence is back. When this president speaks, the world should listen."

"No other country on planet Earth could have conducted the operation that the chairman is going to outline this morning, not even close," Hegseth added.

Caine also confirmed that American troops in the region were not notified in advance of the strikes, but were placed on high alert due to increasing tension and risk in the region.

"This operation underscores the unmatched capabilities and global reach of the United States military," Caine said. "As the president clearly said last night, no other military in the world could have done this."

Operation Midnight Hammer was executed without any internal leaks. Members of Congress were notified immediately after the strike took place.

Hegseth also reiterated that the president does not intend to escalate the conflict to a full-blown war, but has threatened Iran with further military action if Iran retaliates.

"As President Trump has stated, the United States does not seek war, but let me be clear," Hegseth said. "We will act swiftly and decisively when our people, our partners, or our interests are threatened. Iran should listen to the president of the United States and know that he means it, every word."

Trump announced the attack shortly after he arrived at the White House on Saturday afternoon. Notably, the president didn't speak with the press when he stepped off of Marine One and onto the South Lawn, but he did pause to admire his new towering flagpoles before entering the White House.

