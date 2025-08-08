Couple returns from vacation to find squatters who ate their brisket, drank their alcohol, and left meth in car, police say

Two men were arrested after they were found squatting at a family's home in Texas while they were away on vacation, according to Houston police.

Connie and Joe Cases told KRIV-TV that they were alerted by a relative about a strange man on their front porch at their home on Thiess Road. He was identified as 43-year-old Jerry Vallade.

'They drank all our alcohol, chopped up some brisket, had hot sauce out.'

"He told him he knew us, because he'd seen our name," Connie Cases said to KRIV. "As he's talking to him, our Jeep comes pulling down the road with the other thief driving it."

They said the other man got out of the Jeep and walked off to a gas station before police arrived. He was identified as 40-year-old Dustin Gamblin, and within an hour both men had been arrested.

When the couple returned, they found that the men had helped themselves to their food and their alcohol and had even worn their clothing. They also found weapons, money, and electronics missing.

"They drank all our alcohol, chopped up some brisket, had hot sauce out," Connie Cases said.

The couple found evidence that the men intended to return to the home and continue their unauthorized residence when they were rudely interrupted by the rightful owners.

"I'm sure they were going to stay longer — Connie just found some boudin in our freezer. I guess they were going to cook it tonight if we didn't come home," Joe Cases said, referring to Cajun/Creole sausage.

Connie Cases said that when she went to take the Jeep to be cleaned at a car wash, she discovered a bag of meth inside the console. Police said the men had drugs in their possession and that they found drugs inside the home as well.

The Cases were thankful that the men didn't make a mess of their home.

"At least they didn't tear the house up," Joe Cases said. "It could've been worse."

They did, however, use the couple's toothbrushes and leave dirty clothing in their hamper. Connie Cases suspected that the men were homeless and that they stayed in the woods near the home to befriend their dogs before making their move.

The two men face numerous felony charges, including drug possession, breaking and entering, and unauthorized use of a vehicle. Gamblin was given a $60,000 bond, while Vallade was given a $35,000 bond.

