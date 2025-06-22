Praise, prayers, and impeachment: Reactions pour in following US attack on Iran

On Saturday, President Donald Trump announced that the United States had conducted attacks on Iran’s nuclear facilities. As the news reverberates around the world, political leaders and pundits are weighing in, both in support of and in opposition to the president’s escalation.

Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu was one of the first to commend the president.

“President Trump and I often say: ‘Peace through strength.’ First comes strength, then comes peace,” Netanyahu said in a post on X. “And tonight, President Donald Trump and the United States acted with a lot of strength.”

House Speaker Mike Johnson (R-La.) also came out in support of the president, arguing that the attack will prevent the “world’s largest state sponsor of terrorism” from obtaining nuclear weapons.

“The military operations in Iran should serve as a clear reminder to our adversaries and allies that President Trump means what he says,” Johnson said in a post on X. “The President gave Iran’s leader every opportunity to make a deal, but Iran refused to commit to a nuclear disarmament agreement.”

“President Trump has been consistent and clear that a nuclear-armed Iran will not be tolerated,” Johnson added. “That posture has now been enforced with strength, precision, and clarity.”

Johnson’s counterpart in the Senate, Majority Leader John Thune (R-S.D.), echoed the speaker’s support for the president.

“The regime in Iran, which has committed itself to bringing ‘death to America’ and wiping Israel off the map, has rejected all diplomatic pathways to peace,” Thune said in a post on X.

“I stand with President Trump and pray for the American troops and personnel in harm’s way.”

Although the president has secured support from top congressional Republicans, other lawmakers have been more critical. Republican Rep. Thomas Massie of Kentucky, a longtime critic of continued American involvement in foreign wars, said the president’s attack was “not Constitutional” in a post on X. Notably, Massie is leading a bipartisan effort in the House to prohibit America’s involvement in Iran.

Democratic Sen. Tim Kaine of Virginia expressed a similar sentiment in an X post, saying, “The American public is overwhelmingly opposed to the U.S. waging war on Iran.”

“And the Israeli Foreign Minister admitted yesterday that Israeli bombing had set the Iranian nuclear program back ‘at least 2 or 3 years.’ So what made Trump recklessly decide to rush and bomb today? Horrible judgment,” Kaine said. “I will push for all Senators to vote on whether they are for this third idiotic Middle East war.”

Democratic Rep. Alexandria Ocasio-Cortez (N.Y.) took it a step farther and called for Trump to be impeached altogether.

“The President’s disastrous decision to bomb Iran without authorization is a grave violation of the Constitution and Congressional War Powers,” Ocasio-Cortez said in a post on X.

“He has impulsively risked launching a war that may ensnare us for generations,” she added. “It is absolutely and clearly grounds for impeachment.”

Blaze Media co-founder Mark Levin has a starkly different take. He told Sean Hannity that despite those who believe a strike would irreversibly escalate the conflict, “Donald Trump just prevented World War 3.”

Blaze Media co-founder Glenn Beck encouraged onlookers to pray for all those involved, including Americans, Iranians, Israelis, and the president.

“I have been saying for almost two weeks now, pray for peace but prepare for fire” Beck said in a post on X. “I would imagine that Iran will take this as an act of war, as we would. But more importantly, I agree with Sean Davis. PRAY for peace, wisdom, the people of Iran, Israel, and OUR people. Our soldiers, sailors, and airmen and most of all our Commander in Chief. May he be led to The Lords will.”

Jason Buttrill, Beck’s head writer and a former intelligence analyst for the Department of Defense, cautioned against a rush to judgement about the results of the attack.

"It’s happened. We now wait to see where this goes,” Buttrill wrote in a post on X. “Will there be attacks on U.S. forces in the ME? Will we get more involved in the main assault? Will Iran activate cells in the U.S.? Do they still have the command and control to do so? Lots of questions."

Republican Sen. Markwayne Mullin of Oklahoma had a blunter takeaway on Fox News.

“Who gives a flip what AOC says?”

