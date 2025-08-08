A third dildo has hit the WNBA court — now sports fans are betting when the next will strike

After one fan was arrested for throwing a sex toy at a WNBA game, other fans did not heed the warning — as they have continued throwing them on the court.

On Tuesday night, green dildos were thrown at Barclays Center during the Liberty-Wings game and at the Crypto.com Arena.

In the Los Angeles game, the sex toy was thrown onto the court and appeared to hit Fever star Sophie Cunningham, before Sparks star Kelsey Plum kicked the green object away from the court.

“Stop throwing dildos on the court,” Cunningham posted on X following the incident. “You’re going to hurt one of us.”

While the women of the WNBA are not happy, BlazeTV host Alex Stein is a fan of the development.

“The WNBA is being barraged by a bunch of fake penises, and America loves it actually. So much so that the betting lines are getting more action on whether or not a dildo will be thrown on the court than on who will win or lose the game,” Stein says on “Prime Time with Alex Stein.”

And it’s true. Crypto-based prediction market Polymarket is allowing users to put money on whether or not more dildos will fly. One user even earned more than $6,000 following the latest sex toy stunt.

“I, for one, am all about this. I’m actually going to start going to a lot of WNBA games,” Stein says.

“This is brilliant,” he continues. “I just love that we have hacked the WNBA where we can have a gambling edge.”

