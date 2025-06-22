Revolting discoveries from ‘all-ages’ Texas Pride festivals parents NEED to see

June is the wonderful time of year when we get to witness deranged adults drag their children to “family-friendly” Pride events to watch heavily made-up men in lingerie dance provocatively — all in the name of inclusion.

As part of the Texas Family Project , Sara Gonzales spends the month infiltrating these LGBTQ+ festivals to expose the sexual depravity that is anything but family-friendly. On this episode of “Come and Take It,” Sara reveals the darkness she recently uncovered at two "all-ages" Texas Pride festivals.

Dallas Pride Music Festival

The first event Sara attended was hosted at Fair Park in Dallas.

“So I get there, and I go through the gate, and I go through the metal detector, and I immediately walk into a room, and I am greeted by a booth with naked man paintings,” she says, playing video footage she took from the event that captures an art exhibit selling male nude artwork.

“There was a child that was, like, literally right there. ... That's not crazy sexual indoctrination at all,” she says sarcastically.

Around the corner, Sara encountered a “sexual health clinic” offering “free condoms and HIV testing and ‘PrEP’” — a medication regimen used to prevent HIV infection in individuals who are at high risk but are not infected.

“Really weird stuff to be putting out, displaying in front of kids,” says Sara, noting that there were numerous HIV-related booths present.

The most disgusting vendors, however, were the ones selling apparel. One T-shirt booth was selling shirts with sayings such as “Eat p***y it’s healthy,” “My ex hates my guts because he couldn’t reach them,” “I like boys that lick boys,” “Girls eat it better,” and “Overworked and underf**ked” — “all in view of children” who ranged from babies to high schoolers.

Another booth sold LGBTQ-themed books, including some children’s books, as well as stickers with sayings such as “F**k Trump,” “Be gay, do crime,” “Bad witch vibes,” “Live fast, eat ass,” “Poor and horny,” and “A trans person peed here.” Perhaps worst of all was a sticker that said “Daddy” over an image of Luigi Mangione, the alleged murderer of UnitedHealthcare CEO Brian Thompson.

To be expected, drag shows were also part of the festival. Sara plays a video compilation she took of various biological men — all of whom were scantily clad in women’s clothing — performing promiscuous routines in front of crowds that included children.

The entire event, from activities to merchandise, Sara says, was centered around “sex and degeneracy and perversion,” despite the family-friendly marketing.

Arlington Pride Festival

The second festival Sara attended was in Arlington, a suburb of Dallas. While it was “toned down” compared to last year’s event, which Sara describes as “absolutely crazy, reprehensible, [and] disgusting,” it nonetheless crossed several lines.

Thankfully, the wide range of “sex toys” from Arlington’s 2024 Pride festival had been axed, but there was still plenty of graphic dancing by drag queens, one of which was wearing a thong, as well as profane sayings on merchandise, sexual health clinics, and performances that included phrases like “show me your titties.”

Sara plays video footage of numerous children walking around the event decked out in rainbow Pride gear alongside their parents.

“This should not happen in the state of Texas,” she says.

To hear more about Sara’s discoveries, watch the episode above.

Want more from Sara Gonzales?

To enjoy more of Sara's no-holds-barred take to news and culture, subscribe to BlazeTV — the largest multi-platform network of voices who love America, defend the Constitution, and live the American dream.