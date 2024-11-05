Watch BlazeTV's election coverage LIVE

In a matter of hours, the ballot boxes will close and the trajectory of the nation will be decided. The Biden administration has failed Americans in every single area — the economy, immigration, disaster relief, crime, and the protection of our constitutional rights. It has weaponized the government against its political opponent. It has partnered with Big Tech, Big Pharma, and the mainstream media to control Americans and the narrative.

It’s time to begin a new chapter.

Donald Trump and the diverse coalition that has formed around him offer the opportunity to secure our borders, protect our communities, and ensure that we have a government that is pro-America.

Join Glenn Beck, Allie Beth Stuckey, Liz Wheeler, Steve Deace, Sara Gonzales, Jason Whitlock, Dave Rubin, Stu Burguiere, Dave Landau, Alex Stein, James Poulos, Auron MacIntyre, Daniel Horowitz, Christopher Bedford, Jill Savage, Hilary Kennedy, Delano Squires, and Matthew Peterson for Blaze Media's exclusive election-night coverage.

For honest analysis, on-the-ground coverage, and commentary from some of the most brilliant contemporary political minds, tune in to our exclusive live coverage as we deliver election results in real time.

