WHO is protecting Fauci? BlazeTV docuseries seeks answers to the questions we’re STILL asking about COVID

Episode 2 of “The Coverup” – Blaze Media’s new investigative series that exposes the lies of the pandemic industrial complex – dropped last week on BlazeTV.

The face of the series, Matt Kibbe, recently met with Bryce Nickels, genetics professor at Rutgers University, on X (formerly Twitter) Spaces , to reflect on some of the things laid out in episode 1 as well as discuss all the disturbing findings the series explores in episode 2.

Episode 1 centered around Dr. Jay Bhattacharya, professor of medicine at Stanford University, one of the authors of the Great Barrington Declaration and the most censored doctor during the COVID-19 pandemic.

Titled “ Dissident ,” the first episode was inspired partly by Pearl Jam’s 1993 song “Dissident” but mostly by “Jay's willingness to swim against the grain very early on,” says Kibbe, who admires the doctor’s perseverance despite the “hysterical attempts to stifle” him and others like him who were brave enough to speak the truth even though it landed them in hot water.

- YouTube www.youtube.com

Kibbe also notes that in episode 1, viewers benefit from Bhattacharya’s unique ability to “[translate] very complex ideas into something that's consumable to a lay audience.”

In episode 2 – “Legislator: How Rand Paul Exposed Dr. Fauci's Lies” – which explores how deep the roots of the pandemic industrial complex go, Kibbe and Sen. Rand Paul (R-Ky.), the only senator who is still relentlessly pursuing the truth about COVID, ask the following questions:

Is Fauci a made man?

Who is protecting him?

Will he ever suffer any consequences?

Why is the government funding dangerous gain-of-function research?

“What we're seeing when it comes to the COVID cover-up is a bunch of interested parties whose financing and careers and reputations, and really their lifeblood, is based on the continuance of this sort of biosecurity, gain-of-function research paradigm,” Kibbe tells Nickels.

The truth is, Fauci “may be personally responsible for the deaths of millions of people through this gain-of-function research that he has so full-throatedly defended throughout his entire career.”

That, among other COVID mysteries, is precisely what Kibbe intends to figure out in “The Coverup.”

- YouTube www.youtube.com