Texas parents FIGHT BACK against school's secret gender transition

Parents in Houston, Texas, are suing in federal court after their daughter’s high school socially transitioned her in secret and against their explicit wishes.

The lawsuit names several individuals, including Superintendent Mike Miles, Bellaire High School Principal Michael Niggli, school counselor Sarah Ray, and several teachers — who all referred to the girl using a masculine name and pronouns for a whopping two years.

This began in ninth grade, when the girl’s theater teacher passed out a worksheet asking for students’ “names and pronouns.”

“If you have been out of the school system for longer than, let’s just say a decade, did you ever see a worksheet that people, that a student, or parents, whomever, had to fill out that gave ‘What is your child’s name, and what is your child’s pronouns?’” BlazeTV host Sara Gonzales asks on “Come and Take It.”

“That didn’t exist up until five minutes ago when society decided that they were going to let this alphabet mafia take over the entire world, regardless of common sense, regardless of decency,” she continues.

The mother of the secretly transitioned student specifically requested that the teacher use her daughter’s legal name and female pronouns; she was ignored not only by her daughter but by the authority figures at her school.

“Which goes to the point, these teachers, they’re asking for it. They are asking for this information, they are asking for this type of situation to happen. They are lying in wait to prey upon vulnerable, confused children who are going through a rebellious phase,” Gonzales says.

“These teachers are so evil, they are just lying in wait to just get one, one to a handful of children who are confused,” she continues. “Again, what child while going through puberty, going through adolescence, hasn’t felt uncomfortable in their own body?”

“It was a right of passage up until we had all of these weirdos in school just ready to sic upon these young, confused children. We used to have adults who were focused on helping the child through it,” she adds.

Want more from Sara Gonzales?

To enjoy more of Sara's no-holds-barred take to news and culture, subscribe to BlazeTV — the largest multi-platform network of voices who love America, defend the Constitution, and live the American dream.