End times prophecies ARE coming true; ‘all the players are in place’

As war continues to rage across the globe — politically, ideologically, and spiritually — many have suggested that the end times are near. Pastor Max Lucado is one of them, telling Glenn Beck that “all the players are in place.”

While the end has been hinted at for a long time, Glenn has also noticed that the pieces are just now lining up.

“If you didn’t think World War II was the possibility of Christ returning, I don’t know what was wrong with you except maybe you had read enough of the Bible to go, ‘There’s not enough, you know, to say it’s this time,’” Glenn says.

“The big difference between right now and even World War II is the existence of the state of Israel,” Lucado says. “That’s the prophecy.”

“That miracle, that sign, it seems to me, Glenn, announced that we’re in the final days,” he continues. “Israel has to be a nation for many of the prophecies to be fulfilled, namely the reconstruction of the temple.”

Lucado believes that while what’s happening globally is being discussed politically, it needs to be discussed spiritually even more.

“Something is happening here that has never happened in any generation in history. I don’t know when Christ is returning. I don’t. No one knows,” Lucado says, explaining that the last book in the Bible was not written to instill fear in people.

“He gave that to us so we would not be freaked out. He gave it to us so we’d look and we’d know that great change is coming,” he says. “He did these things not to scare us but to prepare us. He told us these things so that we would not panic.”

And there’s never been a better time to turn to God in faith, and not in fear, than right now — despite Satan’s influence asking us not to.

“Satan has never told a word of truth, ever, and whenever he sees a person like you, or any person, try to deal with the anxieties of life by turning to faith or turning to God, he’s going to step in,” Lucado says. “The last thing he wants us to do as people right now is turn to God in faith.”

