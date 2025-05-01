The woman behind the ‘bloodbath’ at the DOJ: Harmeet Dhillon sets the record straight

According to the left, Assistant Attorney General for Civil Rights Harmeet Dhillon is responsible for a “bloodbath” in the Department of Justice. The ACLU has claimed her record consists of restricting voting rights, transgender rights, and abortion access.

Worse yet, the NAACP calls her a “grave threat to democracy.”

Glenn Beck of “The Glenn Beck Podcast” couldn’t like her more, saying, “She’s the woman who will wrestle back that one piece of the DOJ from the clutches of wokeness and that has the deep state quaking in its boots.”

And considering her stance on the issues the federal government uplifted and protected under Biden, the deep state certainly should be “quaking in its boots.”

“We don’t want people in the federal government who feel like it’s their pet project to go persecute police departments based on statistical evidence, or persecute people praying outside abortion facilities instead of doing violence. That’s not the job here. The job here is to enforce the federal civil rights laws, not woke ideology,” Dhillon tells Glenn.

Dhillon’s been on the job for a little over two weeks, and she’s already put multiple pieces of her plan into play.

“The president signed an executive order targeting anti-Christian bias in federal agencies, and that tallies with some of our civil rights agenda, which is to protect the rights of people of faith throughout the United States, whether they’re in federal agencies or not,” Dhillon tells Glenn.

“We’re aso going after the notorious anti-Semitic violence and discrimination happening throughout the United States, but specifically on American college campuses. The most elite campuses in the United States are the places where the most egregious violations are occurring,” she continues.

Under the Biden administration, elderly and young Americans were also arrested and persecuted for the “crime” of praying outside abortion facilities under the FACE Act, which Dhillon is also taking a hammer to.

“One of the first things that was done under the new administration was to dismiss multiple cases in Tennessee, Pennsylvania, and Ohio,” she explains. “We are not going to be pursuing these FACE Act cases other than an extraordinary circumstance involving death, serious bodily harm, or extreme property damage. And none of the recent cases have any of those fact patterns.”

However, pro-life facilities that involve prenatal care have been violently attacked in the last few years.

“We will aggressively go after them,” Dhillon says. “There were more than 200 incidents in the last few years of those kinds of facilities where people were counseled about their choices, about adoption, about keeping the baby.”

“Those facilities have been violently attacked by activists with no action by law enforcement, federal or state. We will be going after those cases because every woman has a right to go into those facilities and get fair, open, and even, in some cases, religious-inflected advice about their choices with respect to the baby that they are growing in their body,” she adds.

