Glenn Beck warns of 3 potential economic outcomes that could drastically change America’s future

Is economic doom on America’s horizon?

“The end of the year economic data is beginning to come out and to say that it’s not the best might be an understatement,” says Glenn Beck. “There's some warning signs for 2026 and beyond.”

In this riveting episode of “Glenn TV,” Glenn outlines three potential economic futures for 2026.

Outcome #1: A K-shaped economy

A K-shaped economy, Glenn explains, happens when “the rich get richer,” while the middle and lower classes suffer. “They lose jobs; they're priced out of basic goods and services; and in the case of young people now just hitting the workforce, they fail to achieve the American dream and own any kind of property,” he explains.

What happens next is people, especially youth, begin to see things like socialism and even communism as salvation. This just played out in New York City with the election of Muslim Democratic Socialist Zohran Mamdani as mayor.

Once the American people at large start seeing centralized power as the answer to all our problems, “The American experiment goes away,” warns Glenn.

Outcome #2: Outcome #1 on steroids

The second possibility, says Glenn, is everything in outcome number one plus a long chain of economic disasters: unemployment skyrockets thanks to artificial intelligence; then the Fed goes on an interest-cutting spree; this leads to bailout programs and money printing; inflation soars; and finally, the U.S. dollar dies.

Outcome #3: Weather the storm, thrive in the revolution

A third potential outcome, says Glenn, is that “what we’re seeing right now [with the economy] is just temporary pain.” It’s plausible that every economic slump is something “the Trump administration has been preparing for.”

“I just got off the phone with the president yesterday, and we spoke about this,” says Glenn.

Trump’s response? “I got it.”

“He knows we're on the brink of major societal change ... but a new economic global system is now being built by him, and all of the levers are being pulled to ensure we remain resilient for the change that is coming,” says Glenn.

Change, whether we like it or not, is inevitable, he assures. “We're at the threshold of another industrial revolution,” where development will be so rapid, it will eclipse the achievements of all human history combined.

“How we navigate this new world depends on the moves that we're making right now,” he says.

