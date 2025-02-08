In celebration of CNN departure, Mark Levin revisits Jim Acosta’s WORST moment

Mark Levin is doing his happy dance after CNN anchor Jim Acosta, a vehement Trump critic, has left the network where he’s worked since 2007.

Levin says he won’t miss watching Acosta “[destroy] press conferences” and act in ways that can only be described as “truly obnoxious.”

But for memory’s sake, he watches an old clip from a 2018 press conference, in which Acosta attempted to start a debate over illegal immigration with President Trump.

“The caravan was not an invasion. It’s a group of migrants moving up from Central America towards the border. Why did you characterize it as such?” Acosta fired at President Trump.

When Trump calmly responded that he considered the caravan an invasion and that they had a difference of opinion, Acosta accused him of “[demonizing] immigrants” and whined about a “campaign ad showing migrants climbing over walls.”

Trump responded, “Honestly I think you should let me run the country; you run CNN, and if you did it well, your ratings would be better” before he tried to move on to other reporters. Acosta, however, continued to interject and talk above others even when President Trump told him “that’s enough” numerous times.

Levin was and still is disgusted by the reporter's unacceptable behavior.

“They never did this to Obama; they certainly never did it to Biden; they would never do it to a Democrat; they’d never do it to a liberal Republican,” he says.

“[Acosta] is monopolizing the entire event. This is a press conference. What's the point of a presidential press conference? It's to inform the American people; it's not to get into a debate,” Levin condemns. “Jim Acosta is not interested in gleaning information for the American people; he's interested in making news.”

“It’s so wonderful that he’s gone from CNN, and hopefully he’s gone forever from journalism,” he adds.

Trump’s social media post following Acosta’s departure reveals that he feels the same way as Levin: “Wow, really good news! Jim Acosta, one of the worst and most dishonest reporters in journalistic history, a major sleazebag, has been relegated by CNN Fake News to the Midnight hour, 'Death Valley,' because of extraordinarily LOW RATINGS (and no talent!)," he wrote on Truth Social.

To see the footage of Jim Acosta’s worst moment in his career, watch the clip above.

