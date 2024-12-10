Corporate media is crumbling — Americans have had enough

In an ironic twist of fate, some of the best news recently reported is the news that corporate media platforms like MSNBC and CNN are collapsing under the weight of low ratings and biased reporting.

“That is good news because we don’t need propagandists and demagogues,” Mark Levin of “LevinTV” says. “Either you’re an opinion show or you're a news show, but you can’t be both at the same time.”

Comcast owns MSNBC, which it is now going to “spin off.”

“MSNBC, we know what that is. That’s America Pravda and Al Jazeera. It’s about as sleazy and awful as it gets, and their ratings dead, their hosts are maniacal, it’s just terrible,” Levin says, guessing that “spin it off” means they’ll “eventually sell it to get it out from the umbrella corporation.”

“That would be a good thing, but you know, it’ll probably be like garage-sale prices because who wants a losing network of a bunch of Marxists, Islamists, and low-IQ morons,” he continues.

And it isn’t just MSNBC that’s changing things up, as even Jeff Bezos made waves when he refused to allow the Washington Post to endorse Kamala Harris for president.

“Even though he’s a liberal, the newsroom, as they call it, rose up against him, because he didn’t want an editorial endorsing any candidate,” Levin says. “So he says, ‘We’re going to fix this. I’m changing the Washington Post.’”

The owner of the L.A. Times also refused to publish an editorial endorsing Kamala Harris and fired the entire editorial board instead.

“What’s happening here is the American people have had enough. They’re not watching MSNBC. CNN is going to have they said, ‘huge layoffs.’ Why? They have no ratings. MSNBC has no ratings, and they’re not making any money,” Levin explains.

After Trump’s landslide victory, the hosts of MSNBC’s “Morning Joe” even attempted to make amends with the president-elect in anticipation of what’s to come.

“Mika and Joe Scarborough saw they have a problem as they waddled down to Mar-a-Lago to kiss President Trump’s ring,” Levin says, adding, “‘Hey, Hitler, can we come see you?’”

