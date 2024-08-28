Mark Levin exposes Tim Walz's connection to RADICAL Muslim cleric

Most Americans had no idea who Tim Walz was until Kamala Harris announced him as her running mate.

Many were shocked by this decision, as Pennsylvania Governor Josh Shapiro seemed the logical choice, given that he would increase her chances of winning a major swing state and perhaps appeal to the moderate Democrat voter.

But Mark Levin knows the truth: Tim Walz was the only choice for the Harris campaign because he’s the only candidate who matches her radicalism.

“When you think of the sickest parts of our culture, this guy is a leader,” he says, citing “abortion on demand without limits,” “tampons in the boys' room,” and “Islamicism” as some of Walz’s most alarming red flags.

According to Levin, Walz’s embrace of Islamicism was a key factor in why Harris chose him over Shapiro, who’s Jewish and doesn’t appeal to the “pro-Hamas wing of the party.”

“[Walz] embraced [Ilhan] Omar” – one of the most outspoken Hamas sympathizers in the government.

He also gave “$100,000 of taxpayer money” to imam Asad Zaman, the executive director of the Muslim American Society of Minnesota, and called Zaman a “master teacher” despite the fact that he praised Hamas’ October 7 attacks and shared a documentary glorifying Adolf Hitler on Facebook.

Walz is the perfect example of “the enemy within,” says Levin.

To hear more of his commentary on Walz, watch the clip above.

