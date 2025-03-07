Mark Levin SLAMS Maddow’s cries of racism in wake of Reid exit: ‘That says something about you, doesn’t it, Rach?’

MSNBC (or MSLSD if you’re Mark Levin) has finally made a good decision: It fired Joy Reid, American media’s number-one misinformation-spreader, race-baiter, and radical left-wing propagandist.

If the network is wise, it’ll make another good decision and fire Rachel Maddow for her suggestion that Reid’s ousting was a result of racism and not due to Reid’s lies, unhinged tirades, and the fact that nobody watched her show.

“It is unnerving that on a network where we’ve got two — count them, two — non-white hosts in prime time, both of our non-white hosts in prime time are losing their shows … and that feels worse than bad, no matter who replaces them. That feels indefensible, and I do not defend it,” Maddow said.

“Joy Reid said the most racist and bigoted things time and time and time again, and she said it in a way that was not just provocative but could motivate people to do horrendous things,” says Levin.

And yet, Maddow claimed that “there is no colleague for whom [she has] had more affection and more respect than Joy.”

“I love everything about her; I have learned so much from her; I have so much more to learn from her,” she insisted.

“Now that says something about you, doesn’t it, Rach?” mocks Levin, noting that Maddow, who’s gay, must not know that Reid used to post anti-gay statements back when she was a blogger.

“[Maddow] is a self-righteous know-nothing. Joy Reid is a cancer in the body politic; she is a poison in the broadcast media,” he condemns.

And if Maddow really wanted to make a point, she could always quit.

“If I thought Blaze was racist or anti-Semitic, would I be here? If I thought Fox was racist or anti-Semitic, would I be there?” Levin asks rhetorically.

“You have in this country what’s called free will. … If you really believe that that network is racist, then leave,” he says.

But given that Maddow does one show a week to the tune of $25 million, what are the chances of that happening?

