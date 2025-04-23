Mark Levin torches MSNBC for defending terrorist-supporter Mahmoud Khalil

There’s few things Mark Levin hates more than MSNBC, which he prefers to call MSLSD.

The liberal hacks who work there are specialists when it comes to “defense of the enemy,” he says. Their pearl clutching over the deportation of green card holder and Hamas-supporter Mahmoud Khalil is case and point.

Not only was Khalil a key leader in the pro-Hamas protests on Columbia’s campus, which involved vandalism and unrest, but he’s also a member of the group Columbia United Apartheid Divest — a vicious organization that supports terrorist events, including October 7, circulates Hamas propaganda, and calls for the total eradication of the West.

“They have direct communications in writing in a letter where the Iranian regime is thanking their group for their activities. They have information that was directly in the possession of Khalil and his group from Hamas,” says Levin.

Further, there’s evidence that CUAD changed its website language right before the October 7 attacks, leading many to believe that the group was privy to Hamas’ evil plans.

At this point, no one can deny that Khalil’s “connections to terrorism are real; they're substantive, they're recent, they're ongoing,” says Levin.

But that hasn’t stopped the radical left from painting him as a victim and using his case to “constitutionalize terrorism.”

On April 5, MSNBC legal analyst Melissa Murray argued that Khalil is “someone who is exercising First Amendment rights” and asked his lawyer, Baher Azmy, what his potential deportation means for “ordinary citizens.”

“When you're here on some immigration status, you're a guest in the United States of America,” says Levin. CUAD talks "about the overthrow of the United States and the West. Is that what ordinary citizens do?”

Azmy answered Murray's question by warning that “under the government's pretty chilling authoritarian logic, one could be arrested, detained, and deported if you're not a U.S. citizen simply because you disagree with the foreign policy objectives.”

“If you come here on a student visa and then all of a sudden you're a protester pushing and promoting riotous behavior on behalf of an enemy, I'm sorry, that's not protected,” Levin corrects.

“It's sickening beyond belief that American media ... allows this kind of propaganda to take place and, in fact, promotes this kind of propaganda.”

