Revealed: Israel’s battle against UNRWA

UNRWA is a UN agency that supports the relief of Palestinian refugees, but according to the residents of Jerusalem, that’s not all it supports.

The organization is under protest by Jerusalem residents who claim it supports radicalism and anti-Semitism — and Mark Levin agrees.

“We have paid hundreds and hundreds and hundreds of millions of dollars into this organization to try and help the Palestinian citizens in Gaza,” Levin says, revealing that’s not where the money goes.

The money apparently has helped build “an entire subway system of tunnels much larger than the subway system that exists in New York.”

The tunnels are air-conditioned and have communication capabilities that go from mosque to mosque, hospital to mosque, and so on.

“So, they divert all these resources to building this,” Levin says, adding, “We know now that UNRWA was involved in the attack on October 7th.”

While Trump cut off UNRWA, Biden keeps funding it. That makes sense to Levin, as there are ties between the terrorist group Hamas and UNRWA volunteers and/or employees who are teaching children to hate Jews.

“Their books are filled with filth and hate, paid for by the American taxpayer and other parts of the world. It’s just incredible. And Joe Biden pretends he’s cutting them off when they’re working other countries to give money to these organizations,” Levin says.

