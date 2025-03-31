THIS journalist's fierce Israel defense earns her a spot in Levin’s good books

You may recognize Erin Molan from her fiery pro-Israel segments on Sky News Australia – one of the most prominent conservative outlets in the country.

Although she parted ways with the network last December and now broadcasts for “69X Minutes” on X, Molan is still unapologetic in her support for Israel.

And that makes Mark Levin a fan of hers.

"She’s really good on Israel, really good on freedom, really good on the United States — just superb,” he says.

He then plays a recent clip from Molan during which she skewered the mainstream media for its pathetic reporting on the Israel-Hamas war.

“Could the mainstream media potentially ... maybe dig a little deeper into the sources they quote verbatim? Blindly republishing any information that you haven’t verified is unethical and lazy, but when that information comes directly from terrorists, well, it’s downright dangerous,” Molan began.

“War resumed in the Middle East this week, and yes, people will die — plenty of terrorists hopefully and good riddance — but also women and children, and that is utterly tragic, but it happens, particularly when you are dealing with Hamas, who either hide in tunnels or behind families. So when they, these same people who filmed themselves slaughtering over 1,200 innocent people on October 7 while simultaneously taking hostages, including two babies they then killed — when they release numbers of those killed in the demographic before it would be humanly possible to know, then maybe exercise a little skepticism,” she continued, referring to numerous reports from several different outlets that regurgitated a Hamas statistic that 400 Palestinians were killed in an Israeli airstrike.

“Maybe, just maybe, the same group of savages who burnt three children alive in a room and laughed don't necessarily value nor tell the truth,” she added.

She went on to explain that these same outlets are reporting that Israel’s attacks are what thwarted potential ceasefire when it was “the brutal terrorist organization [that] refused every proposal and deadline they've been presented with over the past weeks.”

“The blame for this entire sorry saga lies solely with Hamas,” Molan said frankly. “Can we all please stop pretending like there are two legitimate sides in this war?”

“She’s fantastic ... and she’s right — the media are the source of so much that is wrong in this world,” says Levin.

To hear more of Molan’s segment and Levin’s commentary, watch the clip above.

