Unraveling Jerusalem's complex history: Levin explores Israel's ancient roots as Iran attacks

Never one to shy away from a challenge, Mark Levin of “LevinTV” flew across the world into a war zone — and was with his family as Iran shot missiles and flew drones into Israel.

And the response from the American government was not what Levin was hoping for.

“Biden puts out a statement late, that, ‘Okay, it was a massive success for Israel and the United States because our defense systems work.’ The hell is that? Any country that shoots 300 spitballs at another country is committing an act of war,” Levin says.

“Now, this is a Biden who funds the enemy, who arms the enemy, who then funds and arms their surrogate terrorists,” he continues, adding, “Israel’s now under the thumb of the most incompetent, stupid president."

While Israel’s existence is a contentious topic for many misled Americans, Rabbi Ken Spiro is not one of them — and from within the walls of Jerusalem, he dove deep into the historical and spiritual legacy of Judaism in Israel.

“We have this temple up here. This is the holiest spot for Judaism,” Levin says to Spiro. “So why is there a Muslim mosque on the holiest site of Judaism? How did that happen?”

“Around 500 years after our temple was destroyed, Islam became a world dominant religion. And when they came over here, they built it right on our center. Some say that in Islam, they like when they conquer a certain place to sort of erase the past history and claim it as their place,” Spiro explains.

“So how is it that their temple became, what, their third-holiest site, which is on the Jewish holiest site that has been the Jewish holiest site well before there was a Muslim faith? How is it then that Palestinians now claim that is their territory?”

“Because Moshe Dayan decided to leave it, that’s why,” he adds.

Want more from Mark Levin?

To enjoy more of "the Great One" — Mark Levin as you've never seen him before — subscribe to BlazeTV — the largest multi-platform network of voices who love America, defend the Constitution, and live the American dream.