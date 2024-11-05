WATCH: Mark Levin ROASTS ‘5th-grader’ Kamala Harris

The only reason “60 Minutes” had to “significantly edit” Kamala Harris’ answers in her interview with Bill Whitaker is because “she’s so dumb” and “she’s so incapable of having a clear thought that’s not memorized,” says Mark Levin.

So “they covered for her,” he sighs. “Have you ever heard of a news organization doing such a thing?”

“We’re dealing with a fifth-grader,” he says of Harris. “What is this? A student government election in some elementary school?”

“Everybody is bending over backwards in the media, in Hollywood, in academia, in her party to try and find ways to smooth over the absolute imbecility that is this woman, just like they did with Biden,” Levin lambastes.

Just a few months ago, Kamala Harris was “the worst vice president in American history, which is why “they've been trying as best they can to recreate her.”

“The same people who lied about Biden, who covered up his dementia … then changed our electoral system to give us Kamala Harris. They're the same people now who are active in and out of government, in and out of the Democrat Party, in and out of the campaign, who've created this caricature, this fiction, this woman as something she is not,” says Levin.

“She is not qualified to serve as president of the United States at any level and in any way — not by experience, not by intelligence, not by wisdom.”

“She likes to talk about bipartisanship” and claim that “she'll bring the two parties together,” but the fact of the matter is “she was the most polarizing figure in the United State Senate, and I include Elizabeth Warren and Bernie Sanders and Schumer,” Levin explains, adding that Harris “never participated in any bipartisan legislation.”

In fact, “she broke more tie votes … than any vice president in American history for the most radical kinds of legislation,” he explains, pointing to her support of Bidenomics, the Inflation Reduction Act, national health care, and ceasing fracking.

On top of that, the Biden-Harris regime opened the border, “bringing into the country Venezuelan gang members, killers, [and] rapists.”

“They can't even do what they're supposed to do,” says Levin. “They can't run a balanced budget; they're destroying the currency; interest on the debt is bigger than the defense budget; the defense budget is being slashed in the face of potential war with communist China.”

“Can you imagine the government [under Kamala Harris] running health care? Can you imagine the government determining prices and wages?” he asks.

“She doesn’t believe in the Constitution. She doesn’t believe in three branches of government [or] separation of powers.” She doesn’t believe in “delineated, limited powers for the federal government.”

“She never talks about liberty; she never talks about the Constitution unless she's accusing Trump of trying to destroy it,” says Levin.

