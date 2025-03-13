MURDERED: Alex Jones reveals Infowars Reporter Jamie White killed in Texas

In a tragic turn of events, Infowars reporter Jamie White was murdered outside his apartment complex in South Austin this weekend.

The unknown assailant was reportedly attempting to break into White’s car and is not believed to be connected to his work, though the investigation is still ongoing. However, White’s boss, Alex Jones, believes there’s someone else to blame.

“You’re not going to be protected in 800-plus cities and jurisdictions the Democrats run. They’re monsters,” Jones said in a clip after the murder. “You murdered Jamie White. You opened the door, you created the climate, you created the conditions on purpose.”

“George Soros, Alexander Soros, you murdered Jamie White. Joe Biden, you murdered Jamie White. Democratic Party, Hakeem Jeffries, Al Green, you murdered Jamie White. They are accomplices to the murder of a great American and Infowars longtime veteran reporter, Jamie White,” he continued.

“President Trump needs to point his finger at the Austin scumbag DA and say, ‘You little monster, you are responsible, Jose Garza, just as much as the person or people that murdered our reporter,’” he added.

The hosts of “Normal World” are on the same page as Jones.

“I see what he’s saying,” ¼ Black Garrett tells his co-hosts. “He’s not saying specifically that they are doing it, but they are the ones that have the policies that are running the country, running this city that led to the danger, that led to his murder.”

“It’s not just a random attack, I wouldn’t think,” Angela counters.

“Devil’s advocate, it could be, because Austin is dangerous, it’s a run-down city in America. So yeah, it’s going to be dangerous,” Garrett responds.

Want more 'Normal World'?

To enjoy more whimsical satire, topical sketches, and comedic discussions from comedians Dave Landau and 1/4 Black Garrett, subscribe to BlazeTV — the largest multi-platform network of voices who love America, defend the Constitution, and live the American dream.